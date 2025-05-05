Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

First batch of Haj pilgrims flagged off from Ladakh

May 5, 2025
The first batch of Haj pilgrims from the Union Territory of Ladakh was flagged off today by the Chairperson of the Haj Committee, UT Ladakh. The batch, comprising 43 pilgrims from Leh district, was seen off from the Tourist Facilitation Centre in Kargil towards Srinagar.

He informed that special arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and safe journey of the pilgrims to Kashmir.

The second batch will leave on the 5th of May and the final batch on the 6th. A total of 240 pilgrims from UT Ladakh will depart for Saudi Arabia on the 9th of May from Srinagar International Airport.

