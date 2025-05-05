Punjab police arrest two persons in Amritsar for allegedly spying for Pakistan

In Punjab, Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two persons for spying for Pakistan. This arrest is being seen as an important one in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Quoting highly placed Police sources, our Punjab Correspondent reports that the two arrested – Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih – were allegedly involved in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Amritsar-based Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases.

Their preliminary investigation reveals their connection with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Further investigations are underway and are expected to lead to critical disclosures.