THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Talks with German Counterpart Boris Pistorius

Oct 8, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation today with the German Federal Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius. Mr. Singh said in a social media post that during the call, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen defence industrial collaboration and supply chain resilience. He added that they also reviewed ongoing defence cooperation activities, including exercises in the air and maritime domains. Mr. Singh highlighted that both ministers also planned to meet in the near future to give concrete shape to the defence engagements, along with joint projects aimed at transforming defence into a key pillar of the India-Germany bilateral relationship.

Related Post

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Indian Air Force IAF celebrates 92nd Raising Day at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai

Oct 8, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh calls for innovative technological development in India to address future threats

Oct 7, 2024
DEFENCE

India reiterates its commitment for maritime security & upholding maritime law

Oct 5, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

BJP all set to form government in Haryana, NC-Congress in J-K

October 8, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Assam CM Announces CBI’s Takeover of 41 Cases in Online Stock Trading Scam

October 8, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Thanks Haryana Voters for BJP Mandate, Calls J&K Elections “Very Special”

October 8, 2024
CINEMA / TV TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu confers 70th National Film Awards

October 8, 2024