Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Talks with German Counterpart Boris Pistorius

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation today with the German Federal Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius. Mr. Singh said in a social media post that during the call, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen defence industrial collaboration and supply chain resilience. He added that they also reviewed ongoing defence cooperation activities, including exercises in the air and maritime domains. Mr. Singh highlighted that both ministers also planned to meet in the near future to give concrete shape to the defence engagements, along with joint projects aimed at transforming defence into a key pillar of the India-Germany bilateral relationship.

Post navigation