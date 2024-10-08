Indian Air Force IAF celebrates 92nd Raising Day at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai

AMN

The 92nd Raising Day of the Indian Air Force was celebrated for the first time at the Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai today.

Addressing the parade, Chief of Air Staff said that considering the global security requirements and ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement of a strong and capable air force.

There is a need for the Indian Air Force to be prepared and meet any contingency that challenges the National interest of the Country. He said that adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out of the box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi domain environment.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan hoisted the flag on the occasion. The Chief of Air Staff, A.P Singh inspected the parade and gave away citations and awards for distinguished performances of the units of the Air Force this year.

Noting the theme of this year Bharatiya Vayu Sena- Saksham, Sashakt and Atma Nirbhar, he said that it perfectly describes the aspirations of the air force which have grown over the years and has become more empowered with better technology and achieved levels of high efficiency. Recalling the past years’ achievements, he said that it was an eventful one and the IAF has proved its mettle on various fronts.

Appreciating the grit of the Indian Air Force, he said that the largest multi-lateral exercise Tarang Shakthi was conducted on Indian soil after a gap of 61 years with the participation of more than 30 Nations. He said that the Indian Air Force was the first to step in during humanitarian crises like Natural disasters, forest fires and also in disaster relief abroad. He congratulated the Agniveers women team in rendering outstanding performances.

The event was marked by a special parade and performances of Suriya Kiran and Tarang. Former Defence Chiefs, senior officials of the Army, Navy and Air Force and veterans joined today’s celebrations.