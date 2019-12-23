FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2019 01:13:32      انڈین آواز
Cuba gets first PM in more than 40 years

President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel has appointed Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister in more than 40 years.

It was reinstated under the rules of a new constitution for the communist-run island passed earlier this year.

Marrero, who has served as tourism minister for 16 years and is an architect by trade, helped boost Cuba’s economy by making tourism one of the engines of growth. The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then-revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

