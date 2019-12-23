French President appeals to transport unions to suspend strikes

WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to transport unions to suspend strikes that threaten travel chaos over the Christmas holidays.

Mr Macron suggested that the strikers should observe a truce out of respect for families and family life.

Two weeks of strikes over planned pension reforms have caused widespread disruption across France.

Train operator SNCF said services would be severely disrupted over Christmas. Half the usual number of high-speed trains operated yesterday and half the metro lines in Paris were closed. The national rail operator also announced plans to inform passengers in advance about cancellations and to offer ticket exchanges.

Travellers and tourists in the country struggled to reach their destinations as ongoing strikes.