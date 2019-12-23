8 West African nations rename common currency to Eco



WEB DESK

Eight West African countries have agreed to change the name of their common currency to Eco and severed their earlier currency CFA Franc’s links to former colonial ruler France.

The CFA Franc was initially pegged to the French franc and has been linked to the euro for about two decades. Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo currently use the currency. All the countries are former French colonies with the exception of Guinea-Bissau. The announcement was made Saturday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer and France’s former main colony in West Africa. Macron hailed it as a “historic reform”, adding the Eco will see the light of day in 2020. The deal took six months in the making. The CFA franc, created in 1945, was seen by many as a sign of French interference in its former African colonies even after the countries became independent.