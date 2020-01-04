FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2020 04:12:08      انڈین آواز
Ad

CPM Condemns killing of Iranian General in Us strike

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The CPI(M) has strongly condemned the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top General of the armed forces (the Quds) by the United States through a drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

“This assassination of the head of the armed forces of a sovereign country is an act of international banditry by the Trump administration. It is going to have incalculable consequences for West Asia and the Gulf region. The United States will be responsible for any conflict and violence that ensues”CPM said in statement.

It is unfortunate that the Modi government has merely “noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US”, without even disapproving this heinous act. It shows how the government has become a tame ally of the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

No reason why we can’t qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri

HSB / New Delhi As the dawn of 2020 has settled down, ace striker Sunil Chhetri isn’t much willing to ru ...

Motorsports: Hero Team Rally geared-up to begin its campaign at DAKAR 2020

HSB / Jeddah,(Saudi Arabia) Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the rally racing team of Hero MotoCorp - world’s ...

Table Tennis: Manav on top of world in u-21

HSB / New Delhi Title-win at the ITTF Challenge Plus Canada Open in Markham has catapulted Manav Thakkar t ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!