CPM Condemns killing of Iranian General in Us strike

WEB DESK

The CPI(M) has strongly condemned the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top General of the armed forces (the Quds) by the United States through a drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

“This assassination of the head of the armed forces of a sovereign country is an act of international banditry by the Trump administration. It is going to have incalculable consequences for West Asia and the Gulf region. The United States will be responsible for any conflict and violence that ensues”CPM said in statement.

It is unfortunate that the Modi government has merely “noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US”, without even disapproving this heinous act. It shows how the government has become a tame ally of the United States.