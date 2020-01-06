WPI demands resignation of Union Home over JNU violence

New Delhi

Welfare Party of India has termed the violent attack in the JNU university as shocking and shameful.

Masked perpetrators entered the campus with iron rods and sticks and created a mayhem.

Dr SQR Ilyas National president of WPI said these goons who enjoy impunity from the government have crossed all limits of tolerance & decency. They entered the campus and brutally assaulted the students and faculty members for holding protest against the CAA law and Fee hike.

He condemned the role played by the Vice Chancellor, Mr M. Jagdish Kumar, a political appointee, who has introduced many illegal policies in the university through back door and who yesterday converted the entire university into a war zone by allowing antisocial elements inside the campus to please his political bosses and demanded that he be sacked immediately.

He also condemned the role of the Delhi police who stood as mute spectators while masked armed assailants were given a safe passage. He demanded a thorough investigation by CBI into the entire matter and the guilty officers to be suspended.

Dr Ilyas said debate, dissent and protest are the symbols of a vibrant democracy and this space should be available to all citizens including the students. These unlawful tactics to demoralize student community will only strengthen their conviction.

He demanded compensation to all the injured and property of the perpetrators, the erring officers and responsible ministers to be seized to recover the loss.

He severally condemned the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing anti constitutional laws and forcefully thrusting them upon the people and creating a state of anarchy in the country.