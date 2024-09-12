CPI Shocked over death of CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued today (September 12, 2024) the following statement:

Communist Party of India expresses its profound grief and sorrow on the passing of Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Sitaram Yechury was a capable leader, writer, intellectual and an able parliamentarian and his loss is a loss to the entire Left and democratic movement.

Rising through the ranks of student politics, Sitaram Yechury got elected as the President of the Jawaharlal University Students’ Union. He later served as the national president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He was elected to the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) in 1992 and as the General Secretary of the CPI(M) in 2015. In his various capacities, he worked to strengthen the unity of Left and democratic forces in the country.

He got elected to Rajya Sabha in 2005 and was known to articulate the position of the Left ably in Parliament. He was a strong voice advocating for secularism, socialism and pluralism in society. The CPI sends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Comrade Sitaram Yechury and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).