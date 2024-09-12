BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his ‘anti-India’ remarks during his US tour

Staff Reporter

BJP today came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged anti-India remarks in the United States. The party also slammed him for his remarks on the reservation.

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the kind of misleading and baseless things that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said during his foreign tour is extremely shameful and hurt the dignity of India. In a social media post, Mr Singh said, that Mr Gandhi has said that the Sikh community in India is not allowed to wear turbans in Gurdwaras and they are being prevented from behaving according to their religion which is completely baseless and far from the truth.

The Minister said the entire country recognises and respects the great role played by the Sikh community in protecting the culture of India. He said it is not befitting for an opposition leader to make such false statements about them.

Mr Singh said Mr Gandhi’s claim that the NDA government wants to abolish reservation is also completely baseless. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the reservation system for the welfare and development of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

The Defence Minister said, the kind of claims Mr Gandhi has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts. He said, Mr Gandhi should refrain from making such false statements.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the reservation. Mr Shah said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress’ anti-reservation face. He said, that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security. Mr Shah said, that standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. He said whether it was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in Jammu and Kashmir or making anti-India statements on foreign land, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters today, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, Rahul Gandhi is known for spewing anti-India venom, but what he has done this time is concerning. He said, Mr Gandhi became the first Leader of the Opposition to meet US MP Ilan, who is infamous for taking an anti-India stand. Mr Trivedi said Rahul Gandhi is not acting childishly, but dangerously.