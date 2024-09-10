THE INDIAN AWAAZ

It’s like treason to hurt nation’s image abroad: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in US

Sep 10, 2024

New Delhi

The BJP on Monday strongly reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding the BJP and RSS in the US and said the leader of the Opposition was trying to harm the country’s image abroad.

“Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the Opposition. The LoP is also answerable for the country. Harming the image of the country abroad is a treason-like crime. No patriot can do this,” Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media persons in Delhi.

Responding to Gandhi’s criticism of the RSS, Chouhan said that every Swayam Sewak of the RSS has dedicated their life to the country and is working for the nation.

Union textile minister Giriraj Singh said Rahul Gandhi was praising China while being abroad. “Instead of praising India, he (Rahul Gandhi) is going abroad and abusing India and praising China. It seems like he is thriving on China’s money and they are going abroad and branding China,” Singh said.

