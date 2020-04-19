Latest News

COVID-19 Worldwide: Cases 2,227,071; Deaths:152,558; Recovered: 568,168
GoM reviews preparedness and management to contain COVID19 in India
Maharashtra cases now 3,320; Gujarat count over 1,000
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Trump unveils new guidelines to loosen social distancing restrictions
If not possible to perform Taraweeh & Eid prayers in mosques, pray at homes: Saudi Grand Mufti
Indian scientists develop low cost test kit for COVID-19
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2020 12:49:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Action taken on field level yielding positive results

AMN

991 fresh confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 14,378. Out of these, 1,992 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals, while 480 patients have died.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry Spokesman said that mortality rate in the country is around 3.3 per cent due to COVID-19 infection. He said, as per age-wise analysis, it was found that 14.4 per cent death has been reported in age group of 0 to 45 years, 10.3 per cent in the age group of 45 to 60 years, 33.1 per cent between 60 to 75 years and for 75 years and above, the death per cent is 42.2 per cent.

He also informed that 83 per cent death cases had co-morbidity. The Health Ministry official said that the action taken on the field level is yielding positive results as Mahe in Puducherry and Kodagu in Karnataka have not registered any new case in last 28 days.

Besides this, 45 other districts in 23 states have also not registered any new case in last 14 days. The official also informed that 4,291 COVID-19 cases are connected with a single source in Nizamuddin Markaz cluster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!