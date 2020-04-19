COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

Action taken on field level yielding positive results

AMN

991 fresh confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 14,378. Out of these, 1,992 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals, while 480 patients have died.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry Spokesman said that mortality rate in the country is around 3.3 per cent due to COVID-19 infection. He said, as per age-wise analysis, it was found that 14.4 per cent death has been reported in age group of 0 to 45 years, 10.3 per cent in the age group of 45 to 60 years, 33.1 per cent between 60 to 75 years and for 75 years and above, the death per cent is 42.2 per cent.

He also informed that 83 per cent death cases had co-morbidity. The Health Ministry official said that the action taken on the field level is yielding positive results as Mahe in Puducherry and Kodagu in Karnataka have not registered any new case in last 28 days.

Besides this, 45 other districts in 23 states have also not registered any new case in last 14 days. The official also informed that 4,291 COVID-19 cases are connected with a single source in Nizamuddin Markaz cluster.