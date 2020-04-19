Latest News

More protests planned in US over stay-at-home orders
COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours
US:Trump consults faith leaders on phased-in reopening
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Govt. is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses: PM
21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base: Indian Navy
Air India to open bookings for select Domestic flights from 4th May
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

No relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his Government has decided not to relax lockdown restrictions in the national capital as of now. In a digital press conference today, Mr Kejriwal said, Delhi Government will assess the situation again after one week.

He said, coronavirus has started spreading in Delhi hence containment zones increasing, but situation remains under control.

Mr Kejriwal said, there have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19. The Chief Minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases due to Tablighi Jamaat, detected across country.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that out of 736 corona tests conducted yesterday in Delhi, 186 have come positive. In a tweet, Mr. Sisodia said, this is not a good sign and areas where corona patients have been found have been sealed and declared as hotspots. He appealed people to stay in their homes.

Delhi govt extends list of cluster containment zones to 76 to contain spread of COVID-19

Delhi government has extended its list of cluster containment zones to 76 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Area around A-block Khizrabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rangpuri Pahari, Budh Nagar in Inderpuri , Oberoi Apartments in Civil Lines, G-Block in Mansarovar Garden, E-Block and A-Block in Shastri Park, Gali No-18 in Gautampuri, were the eight new additions to the list of containment zones yesterday.

Orders have been given to seal the area under the Operation Shield of the Delhi government.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

