No relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his Government has decided not to relax lockdown restrictions in the national capital as of now. In a digital press conference today, Mr Kejriwal said, Delhi Government will assess the situation again after one week.

He said, coronavirus has started spreading in Delhi hence containment zones increasing, but situation remains under control.

Mr Kejriwal said, there have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19. The Chief Minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases due to Tablighi Jamaat, detected across country.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that out of 736 corona tests conducted yesterday in Delhi, 186 have come positive. In a tweet, Mr. Sisodia said, this is not a good sign and areas where corona patients have been found have been sealed and declared as hotspots. He appealed people to stay in their homes.

Delhi govt extends list of cluster containment zones to 76 to contain spread of COVID-19

Delhi government has extended its list of cluster containment zones to 76 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Area around A-block Khizrabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rangpuri Pahari, Budh Nagar in Inderpuri , Oberoi Apartments in Civil Lines, G-Block in Mansarovar Garden, E-Block and A-Block in Shastri Park, Gali No-18 in Gautampuri, were the eight new additions to the list of containment zones yesterday.

Orders have been given to seal the area under the Operation Shield of the Delhi government.