Govt. launches online data pool of critical human resource for containing COVID-19

AMN/ NEW DELHI

States, UTs and Local bodies called upon to utilize the online platform for human resources

Union Government has created an online data pool on https://covidwarriors.gov.in of doctors including AYUSH doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, volunteers from NYKs, NCC NSS, PMGKVY, ex Servicemen etc for use by the ground level administration at state, district or municipal levels.

The information has been uploaded on a dashboard which is regularly updated. Informing about this very critical human resource for combating and containing Covid-19. A joint letter was sent by Shri Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary MSME and Chairman Empowered Group-4 on human resourcre and Dr C Chandramouli, Secretary DoPT to all Chief Secretaries.

The communication says, a Dashboard master database of details of Healthcare Professionals and Volunteers, has been made operational. It contains state wise and dustrict wise availability of the large pool of human resources from various groups alongwith contact details of the nodal officers.


The Communication states that dashboard is available for use by various authorities to prepare Crisis Management/Contingency Plans based on the available manpower, in coordination with nodal officers for each group. This database can also be used to utilise the services of volunteers for enforcing social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandis and for providing help to elderly, divyang and orphanages. This will also help States/UTs to move human resources from one location to the other for their utilisation.

The letter also calls for use of iGOT online training modules mounted on a especial digital platform-Integrated Government Online Training(iGOT) portal(https://igot.gov.in) for training and capacity building of dictors, nurses, paramedics, hygeine workers, technicians, AYUSH doctors and staff, other frontline workers and volunteers.

This platform provides anytime onsite delivery of training material/modules through any device(mobile/laptop/desktop).

Already 44 modules which are part of 12 courses have been on-boarded with105 videos and 29 documents, the communication says, adding that some of these courses include Basics of Covid, Infection Prevention and Control, use of PPE, Quarantine and Isolation, Management of COVID 19 cases(SARI, ADRS,Septic Shock), Laboratory Sample Collection and Testing, ICU Care and Ventilation Management.

It further says that more such modules are being uplaoded everyday. The communication urge the State/District and Local bodies to train the identified resource through the portal on urgent basis.

It may be recalled that Government of India has constituted 11 Empowered Groups to formulate plans and provide solutions to address the challenges of Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Empowered Group -4 headed by Dr Panda, Secretary, MSME has been mandated with identification of human resources for various COVID related activities along with necessary capacity building for them.

