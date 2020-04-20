COVID-19 does not see race, religion or caste before striking: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking and India’s response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr. Modi said, unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today the world is facing a common challenge. He added that the future will be about togetherness and resilience.

The Prime Minister said the next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind.

Saying that Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life, Mr. Modi added that these days, home is the new office and internet is the new meeting room. He said, today, the world is in pursuit of new business models and India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal can take the lead in providing a new work culture.