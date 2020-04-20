Maharashtra: Pune, Thane and Pimpri Chinchwad declared containment zones

AMN / WEB DESK

Maharashtra’s Thane district, Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad have been declared containment zones in light of surge in COVID-19 cases thus imposing further restrictions on people’s movement. All the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change.

The relief given in the April 17 notification issued by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for certain zones will not be available for Thane district, Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. Areas within municipal limits of all three place have been sealed till further orders.

Order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar stated that the areas classified as the containment zone in Thane district include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi- Nizampur.

Areas under the municipal councils of Ambernath, Kulgaon Badlapur and Nagar panchayat of Shahapur and Murbad, besides the entire area of Thane Zilla Parishad will also fall under the containment zone. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad in an order declared entire Pune city as a “containment zone”.

His Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) counterpart, Dr Shravan Hardikar, also issued a similar order. As per the orders, the entry and exit of people, barring those carrying out essential services, into and outside the corporation limits has been prohibited.

Action will be taken against those found roaming in the cities unnecessarily. The number of coronavirus positive cases in Thane district rose by 19 to 394 on Sunday night with 12 deaths so far while in Pune district so far, 669 people have tested coronavirus positive, with 51 succumbing to the infection.