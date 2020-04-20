COVID in India: No new positive case in 59 districts of 23 states

AMN / NEW DELHI

Health Ministry official informed that Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any COVID-19 case in last 28 days. He said, the number of districts where no case has been reported in last 14 days has increased to 59 districts of 23 States. He said, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is more than 30 days in Odisha and Kerala and there is no active case in Goa now.

Home Ministry official said that the Ministry is regularly monitoring enforcement of lockdown measures. She said, where violations of lockdown are occurring, suitable measures are taken in discussion with states.She added that the Home Ministry has also written a letter to States yesterday stating that guidelines made under Disaster Management Act are to be followed strictly. She said, States and Union Territories have been advised that they cannot dilute the Home Ministry Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005