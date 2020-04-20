COVID-19 cases in India slows down after lockdown

AMN / NEW DELHI

One thousand 553 fresh confirmed cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 17,265. Out of these, 2546 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry official said that India’s doubling rate of COVID-19 cases before lockdown period was 3.4 days and now it has slowed down to 7.5 days.

Posted On: 20 APR 2020

Government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

In consolidation with the guidelines issued for 20th April, 2020 by Ministry of Home Affairs for the functioning of Government offices, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised its officers and officials to take precautionary measures in containing the spread of the virus.

Must use reusable/ cloth face cover

Strictly follow disinfection protocols

Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub/ sanitizers

Maintain adequate distance between each other

Avoid the gathering of 5 or more people

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases calculated using growth over the past seven days indicates that India’s doubling rate for the week before lockdown was 3.4 and has improved to 7.5 as on 19th April, 2020 (for the last seven days). The 18 States that have shown improvement in doubling rate as compared to the national average, as on 19th April are:

Doubling rate: Less than 20 days –

Delhi (UT)- 8.5 days

Karnataka- 9.2 days

Telangana- 9.4 days

Andhra Pradesh- 10.6 days

J&K (UT)- 11.5 days

Punjab- 13.1 days

Chhattisgarh – 13.3 days

Tamil Nadu- 14 days

Bihar- 16.4 days

Doubling rate: Between 20 days to 30 days:

A&N (UT) – 20.1 days

Haryana – 21 days

Himachal Pradesh – 24.5 days

Chandigarh (UT)- 25.4 days

Assam – 25.8 days

Uttarakhand – 26.6 days

Ladakh (UT) – 26.6 days

Doubling rate: More than 30 days:

Odisha – 39.8 days

Kerala – 72.2 days

All COVID-19 patients in Goa were discharged from hospital after recovery, and now Goa has no active case. Three districts – Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have also not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days. There are now 59 additional districts from 23 States/UTs that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The six new districts have been included in this list:

Dungarpur & Pali in Rajasthan

Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat

North Goa in Goa

Gomati in Tripura

A total of 17,265 confirmed cases are reported for COVID-19 in the country. As many as 2547 persons i.e. 14.75 % of total cases have been cured/discharged after recovery. A total of 543 deaths have been reported so far due to COVID-19.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be emailed at technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no. : +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .