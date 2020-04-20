Latest News

HRD Minister reviews National online education platform ‘SWAYAM’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today held a detailed review of the National online education platform SWAYAM and the 32 DTH Television Education Channels SWAYAM PRABHA.

During the meeting, a brief presentation of the progress of these schemes was made. In the lockdown condition there has been a tremendous increase in demand and the usage of SWAYAM Courses and SWAYAM PRABHA videos.The Ministry in a statement said that 1902 courses are available currently in SWAYAM, which have been offered to 1.56 crore students since launch.

It was decided that all the 1900 SWAYAM Courses and 60 thousand SWAYAM PRABHA videos would be translated into ten regional languages and made available to the students so that more benefit can be derived from the same. The more popular content, and for engineering courses taught in first year shall, however, be prioritized for translation. The whole project will be started immediately and completed in a time bound manner. It said, UGC has been asked to prepare guidelines regarding online and Distance learning guidelines to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio.

On SWAYAM PRABHA, the Ministry said that is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programmes on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. It said that possibility of redistribution of channels to match available content, and viewership will be explored.It was also decided to enrich the content in SWAYAM PRABHA by collecting content from who so ever willing to contribute the same under Vidya Daan Programme. Subject expert committees shall be formed to approve the content received, before getting it uploaded on SWAYAM Prabha .

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

