The day US oil was worth Zero

WEB DESK / ARAB NEWS

The sharp collapse in oil markets is showing no signs of easing, as the coronavirus crisis saps demand and producers run out of places to store all their excess barrels of crude.

What’s happening: US oil prices plunged, falling below $0 Monday to $-37.63 a barrel. That’s the lowest level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983.

The selloff can be attributed in part to market mechanics. The May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, is about to expire. Most investors are already focusing on the June contract, thinning out trading volume and feeding volatility, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, sank like a stone for most of the day, hitting, then crashing through, historic lows. From a start above $18, at one point it was trading at a symbolic 1 cent a barrel — effectively worthless.

When New York trading ended, WTI was in negative territory for the first time ever — minus $37.63 a barrel, as traders were forced to pay others to take it off their hands.

“The May crude oil contract is going out not with a whimper, but a primal scream,” said oil analyst Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit.

Demand for all energy products has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lopped about 30 per cent off normal daily requirements. Last week’s historic deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the OPEC+ alliance removed less than 10 per cent from global supply.

Brent, the Middle East benchmark, also fell on worries about over-supply. However, the decline was less severe, mainly for technical and logistics reasons, and it traded about 7 per cent down at about $26 per barrel.

Traders in Dubai told Arab News that factors related to the expiry date of contracts for physical delivery of oil in May hammered the WTI price. Those contracts expire on Tuesday and WTI may recover for the new contract for June delivery — provided there is a pick-up in demand.

A more worrying sign for the American industry is that the giant storage facility at Cushing, Oklahoma, where most US crude is stored awaiting delivery, can take no more oil. “All the storage at Cushing is full,” the Dubai trader said.