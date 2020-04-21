Rights of minorities are guaranteed in India: Naqvi

Warns against misinformation

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that secularism and harmony was not a political fashion but it is perfect passion for India and the Indians. Speaking to media here, Mr Naqvi said, this inclusive culture and commitment has united the country with fabric of Unity in Diversity.

Mr naqvi remarks came amid criticism from some Gulf nation over so called anti muslim activities in India.

Naqvi said, constitutional, social and religious rights of all the citizens including the Minorities is India’s constitutional and moral guarantee. Mr Naqvi said, Muslims are prosperous in India and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends. He said, people should remain cautious of any type of fake news and conspiracies aimed at creating misinformation.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is united in fight the against Corona by breaking all barriers of caste, religion and region.

Mr Naqvi said all the Muslim religious leaders, Imams, religious and social organisations and the Muslim community have jointly decided to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan staying inside their homes.

He said, more than 30 state waqf boards have started working on the strategy to ensure strict and honest implementation of lockdown and social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan with the coordination and cooperation of all the Muslim religious leaders, Imams, religious and social organisations, the Muslim community and local administration.

The Minister said that people should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers as they are working for the safety and well-being of people even by putting their lives at risk in this Corona pandemic.