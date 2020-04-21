Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2020 06:24:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rights of minorities are guaranteed in India: Naqvi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Warns against misinformation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that secularism and harmony was not a political fashion but it is perfect passion for India and the Indians. Speaking to media here, Mr Naqvi said, this inclusive culture and commitment has united the country with fabric of Unity in Diversity.

Mr naqvi remarks came amid criticism from some Gulf nation over so called anti muslim activities in India.

Naqvi said, constitutional, social and religious rights of all the citizens including the Minorities is India’s constitutional and moral guarantee. Mr Naqvi said, Muslims are prosperous in India and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends. He said, people should remain cautious of any type of fake news and conspiracies aimed at creating misinformation.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is united in fight the against Corona by breaking all barriers of caste, religion and region.

Mr Naqvi said all the Muslim religious leaders, Imams, religious and social organisations and the Muslim community have jointly decided to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan staying inside their homes.

He said, more than 30 state waqf boards have started working on the strategy to ensure strict and honest implementation of lockdown and social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan with the coordination and cooperation of all the Muslim religious leaders, Imams, religious and social organisations, the Muslim community and local administration.

The Minister said that people should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers as they are working for the safety and well-being of people even by putting their lives at risk in this Corona pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!