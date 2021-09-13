Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes passes away

AMN

Congress Leader and Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday.

Oscar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He had suffered head injury after a fall while practicing yoga at his residence on July 18. He was shifted to the ICU and remained critical, unconscious since then.

Oscar had the credit of winning Udupi Lok Sabha constituency for five consecutive terms from 1980 to 1996.

Fernandes, born on March 27, 1941, to Rockey Fernandes and Leonis Fernandes, started his political career as Councillor of Udupi Municipal Council in 1972. He is survived by his wife Blossom Fernandes, son and a daughter.

Known as a man for all seasons, the veteran Congress leader had handled tricky negotiations with north-east rebels, government and party matters, and fluid movements of Kuchipudi dance form with equal ease.

Considered a trusted aide of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, 80-year-old Fernandeshad served as the Union Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, in the first UPA government. He was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. He was previously the AICC General Secretary.

“Brother Oscar”, as he is popularly known, had given his own touch to the talks with the NSCN leaders, beginning the meetings with prayers in which all present participate.

Son of a school teacher, Fernandes, who was the KPCC president for two terms, was well-liked among party men and known to burn the midnight oil in which ever job he was entrusted with.

Fernandes was also a trained performer of traditional dance forms Kuchipudi and Yakshagana.