CBI arrests 11 people in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal

AGENCIES

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has arrested 11 people in connection with post-poll violence and other offences in West Bengal.

While seven people were arrested yesterday, four were nabbed on Saturday. Calcutta High Court had, last month, directed the CBI to investigate the post-violence cases. Till now, CBI has filed 34 FIRs in connection with murders and heinous crimes that took place after the announcement of assembly election results in the state.

The probe agency has filed four charge sheets in different courts in connection with the incidents that took place in Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birhbum district and Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas.

National Human Rights Commission had earlier probed the violence that took place after Trinamool Congress’ victory in West Bengal and recommended a court-monitored CBI probe. West Bengal was hit by violence after assembly election results were announced on May 2, 2021. It was alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress supporters indulged in violence against BJP workers at several locations in the state.