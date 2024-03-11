Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

AMN / WEB DESK

A Congress party member, Dr Jaya Thakur today filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union government not to appoint two Election Commissioners as per the provisions of the new law enacted in December, 2023 in view of announcement of Lok Sabha polls 2024 anytime soon.

Dr Jaya Thakur filed an application also for a direction to the Union government for appointment of two ECs as per the direction issued by the Constitution bench in ‘Anoop Baranwal Vs Union of India’.

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey’s retirement.

The plea has been filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who has challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023.

In her application, Thakur informed the court that during the pendency of her plea, in which a notice was issued on January 12, “one member of Election Commission namely Arun Goel gave resignation on March 9, 2024, which has been accepted by the President”.

“That petitioner most respectfully submitted that in view of facts that election for Lok Sabha Election 2024 may be announced shortly, therefore appointment of member of new election commissioners is required immediately, for that this court has given clear verdict in the case of ‘Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India’ (March 2, 2023 verdict) about the appointment process…,” the plea said.

“It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that this court may graciously be pleased to direct the respondents to immediately appoint the member, Election Commission of India, as per verdict/judgments passed by this court in the case of Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India…,” it said.

Media reports claimed that Jaya Thakur is a resident of Banda in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Jaya Thakur is a general secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Monday, Jaya Thakur filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre not to appoint two election commissioners as per the provisions of the new law enacted in December 2023 in view of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls 2024 anytime soon. Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on March 9, which has been accepted by the President.