PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 112 National Highway projects in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about one lakh crore this afternoon in Gurugram, Haryana.

The projects inaugurated include the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, three packages of Lucknow Ring Road, the Anandapuram – Pendurthi – Anakapalli section of NH16 in Andhra Pradesh, and the Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh. Major projects for which the foundation stone was laid include the Bengaluru – Kadappa – Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh, six packages of Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur Section of NH-748A in Karnataka, three packages of Shamli – Ambala Highway in Haryana and two packages of Amritsar – Bathinda corridor in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the projects inaugurated today are next-generation infrastructure for Viksit Bharat. He said, the Dwarka Expressway built at a cost of more than nine thousand crore rupees will change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever. The Prime Minister said, India of the 21st century is an India of big vision. He said, this is an India of big goals.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. 

