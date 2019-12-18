Cold wave conditions intensify in North India

AMN

Cold wave has further intensified in North India. The minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches across Punjab and Haryana today, with Narnaul reeling at 2.5 degrees Celsius. Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Bahraich were the coldest in the past 24 hours where the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature settled 10 notches below the season’s average at 12.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.