UP: CM Yogi warns against violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today warned that his government will not tolerate violence.

He alleged that the opposition parties were inciting violence in the name of protests in state and misguiding people about citizenship amendment act.

Speaking to media Yogi Adityanath said that his government will not tolerate the violence at any cost and stern action will be taken against those who were involved in arson and stone-pelting during protests today.

Protests turned violent in state Capital Lucknow and Sambhal where protestors clashed with police and torched few vehicles including 2 roadways buses. Some police personnel also got injured during stone-pelting.

Reacting sharply over the violence in Lucknow Chief Minister termed this an act of treason and said that rioters have been identified and the government will attach their properties for recovery of the damaged public property.

Although section 144 was imposed in the entire state from yesterday protestors which included workers of various political parties came on streets against the act.

Overall the protest was peaceful in many cities and hundreds of political workers including congress state president Ajay Kumar Lalloo were detained to maintain law and order situation.

