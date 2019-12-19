FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mamata demands referendum on CAA / NRC under UN

AMN / KOLKATA

The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Ms. Mamata Banerjee has demanded from Centre to take a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC

Ms. Banerjee said that people are opposing the act throughout the country for their existence.

She cautioned her party colleagues to remain during the ongoing revision of voters list so that names of genuine voters are not excluded.

Meanwhile, a section of intellectuals including cine actress Aparna Sen, actor Kousik Sen and others took out a procession in Kolkata today opposing the act. Opposition Congress and Left Parties also rolled out a protest march against the act in the city.

The BJP has also taken out rallies at different parts of the state supporting NRC and CAA.

No fresh major incident has been reported over the new act in the State so far. Internet services have also been restored in the trouble-torn districts.

