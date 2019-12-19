Anti CAA protest: Delhi Police urges people not to be swayed by rumours

A protester against CAA offers flower to policeman

WEB DESK

Delhi Police has clarified that Section 144 is only imposed some small parts of Delhi and not in the entire area of the national capital.

Delhi Police spokesman told media that Section-144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of the city.

Entry and exit gates of most of the metro stations in Delhi, which were closed due to the protest against the amended Citizenship Act, have now been opened. However, entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar and Shaheen Bagh are still closed and trains will not be halting at these stations.

He also criticised the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. He accused the opposition parties of protesting for vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities of three neighbouring countries living in India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today alleged that the opposition parties are inciting violence in the name of protests in state and misguiding people about citizenship amendment act. He said that his government will not tolerate the violence at any cost and stern action will be taken against those who were involved in arson and stone-pelting during protests today.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to all the political leaders and members of the public to maintain calm on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He has said that the Act is a constitutional provision and every state is bound by it.

In Chandigarh, people gathered against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Meanwhile, police dispersed them without using any force after a peaceful protest.

BJP working president J P Nadda today asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented. Mr Nadda told this to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens.