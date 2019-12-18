Tamil Nadu CM says CAA does not affect Indian citizens

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy has said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will not affect Indian citizens. Talking to reporters in Salem today, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have clarified that the Act is not directed against Indians.

In response to a question on the opposition DMK’s criticism that the Act excludes Sri Lankan Tamils, he asked as to why the refugees from the island nation were not given Indian citizenship when the DMK shared power at the Centre for 13 years.