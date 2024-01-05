Cold wave conditions continue to grip several parts of Northern India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the severe day cold conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days. IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely over some parts of the plains of the Northwest and Eastern parts of the country during the next three days.

It said the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Central and East India during the next 3 days.



IMD has said that very Dense fog conditions were observed this morning over Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern Madhya Pradesh. It said, dense Fog was observed in some pockets over Rajasthan, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu, and Western Madhya Pradesh, and also in isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi. At 5.30 this morning, Visibility was recorded 25 metres at Ambala in Haryana, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Amritsar in Punjab, Palam in Delhi, and Churu in Rajasthan visibility were recorded at 50 metres. Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bahraich and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Gaya and Purnea in Bihar also recorded 50 metres visibility.