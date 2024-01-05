इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2024 04:47:57      انڈین آواز

Cold wave conditions continue to grip several parts of Northern India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the severe day cold conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days. IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely over some parts of the plains of the Northwest and Eastern parts of the country during the next three days.

It said the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Central and East India during the next 3 days.

IMD has said that very Dense fog conditions were observed this morning over Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern Madhya Pradesh. It said, dense Fog was observed in some pockets over Rajasthan, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu, and Western Madhya Pradesh, and also in isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi. At 5.30 this morning, Visibility was recorded 25 metres at Ambala in Haryana, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Amritsar in Punjab, Palam in Delhi, and Churu in Rajasthan visibility were recorded at 50 metres.  Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bahraich and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Gaya and Purnea in Bihar also recorded 50 metres visibility. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart