Vice President inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 at Delhi Cantt

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that NCC cadets embody the youth’s dynamism and reflect the organization’s instilled discipline. Inaugurating NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 at Delhi Cantt today, he said, they all are leaders of tomorrow and are the most vital stakeholders in the growth and rise of Bharat which is home to one-sixth of humanity. Mr. Dhankhar said, that NCC instills punctuality, resilience, loyalty, and hard work that shape the Cadets into active, productive citizens and the most valuable human resource of this great country. He said, that by their actions and conduct they all exemplify Unity in Diversity.

The Vice President said, NCC ensures their organic growth as ambassadors for national awareness campaigns, fostering integration across cultural, religious, and geographical lines. Mr. Dhankhar recollected his own NCC days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and the positive impact it has had on his life. He expressed happiness to see the impactful involvement of Cadets in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, digital transactions, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and environmental contribution. The Vice President noted that a pro-women change taking place very impactfully within the NCC and now there is increasing female participation.

He said, that during the upcoming Republic Day, female cadets will proudly march down the Kartavya Path in two exclusive contingents with two female bands.

Mr. Dhankhar said, NCC cadets are role models for the nation’s youth. He said, they have exemplified their conduct by adhering to discipline which then can be emulated by the youth of the nation. The Vice President urged the Cadets to continue to conduct themselves with the highest dignity and discipline.

He said, the qualities of discipline and patriotism must remain alive in their hearts and this is the greatest tribute we can pay to our motherland. Mr. Dhankhar said, that through its relentless efforts, the NCC heralds a new era of youth development and national progress. He said, it is a platform that helps the youth of the country to channelise, in a structured manner, their energy for positivity. The Vice President expressed confidence that the Cadets will continue to work with the same enthusiasm, valor, and dedication to make the country, a larger democracy, a truly developed nation, and a world leader by 2047.