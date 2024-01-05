Babri Masjid litigant gets invitation for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

AMN

Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari has been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled to be held on January 22.

On Friday, Gajendra Singh of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) visited Iqbal Ansari ar his residence and handed him the invitation letter.

Iqbal Ansari is the son of Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Hashim died at the age of 95 years in 2016, thereafter Iqbal pursued the case in the court on behalf of the Muslim side.

After receiving the invitation letter, Iqbal Ansari assured that he would definitely attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Earlier, Ansari attended the Bhoomi Pujan programme held on August 5, 2020.

He said all the residents want that Ayodhya should become the cleanest city in the world. Now, people are coming here from all over the country and abroad.

Ansari said Ayodhya has left the controversies behind as the city now is developing.