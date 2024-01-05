इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2024 07:54:14      انڈین آواز

Babri Masjid litigant gets invitation for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Babri litigant gets invitation for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

AMN

Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari has been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled to be held on January 22.

On Friday, Gajendra Singh of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) visited Iqbal Ansari ar his residence and handed him the invitation letter.

Iqbal Ansari is the son of Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Hashim died at the age of 95 years in 2016, thereafter Iqbal pursued the case in the court on behalf of the Muslim side.

After receiving the invitation letter, Iqbal Ansari assured that he would definitely attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Earlier, Ansari attended the Bhoomi Pujan programme held on August 5, 2020.

He said all the residents want that Ayodhya should become the cleanest city in the world. Now, people are coming here from all over the country and abroad.

Ansari said Ayodhya has left the controversies behind as the city now is developing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart