Government approves PRITHVI VIGYAN scheme worth nearly Rs 4,800 crore

The government has decided to implement the overarching scheme PRITHvi VIgyan (PRITHVI) for 4,797 crore rupees. A decision in this regard was taken by the Union Cabinet today. The scheme encompasses five ongoing sub-schemes namely Atmosphere and Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems and Services (ACROSS), Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART), Polar Science and Cryosphere Research (PACER), Seismology and Geosciences (SAGE) and Research, Education, Training and Outreach (REACHOUT).

The Prithvi Scheme is aimed at the augmentation and sustenance of long-term observations of the atmosphere, ocean, geosphere, cryosphere, and solid earth to record the vital signs of the Earth System and change. It is also intended for the development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean, and climate hazards and understanding the science of climate change.