CoAS of Nepal Sigdel conferred rank of Honorary General of Indian Army

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) of Nepal General Ashok Raj Sigdel concluded his official visit to India and returned to Kathmandu. General Sigdel was conferred the rank of an Honorary General of the Indian Army by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

During his visit, CoAS Sigdel participated as the Reviewing Officer at the passing out parade of Officer Cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Officer Cadet Prabin Pandey from Nepali Army was awarded the “Best Foreign Officer Cadet Award” amongst 35 foreign Officer Cadets undergoing training at the Academy. COAS Sidgel, while congratulating the newly Commissioned Officers & their proud parents, exhorted them to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Army and strive to be exemplary leaders. General Ashok Raj Sigdel paid homage to the Bravehearts in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial of IMA.

CoAS Sigdel had separate courtesy calls with Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs. General Sigdel had left for New Delhi on Tuesday at the official invitation of Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army Upendra Dwivedi.