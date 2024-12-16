The Indian Awaaz

VP Dhankhar calls for innovative land management to enhance military readiness, community welfare

Dec 16, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the defence estates should be developed into self-sustaining ecosystems, enhancing military readiness, community welfare and nutritional security. Delivering the 7th Defence Estates Day Lecture in New Delhi today, Mr Dhankhar said that optimal utilization of land has to be thought-provoking, holistic and innovative. The Vice President noted that precision land management with productive utilization stands paramount in the path towards Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Mr Dhankhar said that development, nationalism, security, affirmative governance schemes and the welfare of the people at large, should only be viewed from the prism of the Preamble of the Constitution.

