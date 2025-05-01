Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

Lt General Pratik Sharma new Commander-in-Chief of Northern Army Command

Apr 30, 2025
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma new Commander-in-Chief of Northern Army Command

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma today took over as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Army Command. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that Mr. Sharma is replacing Lieutenant General MV Suchendra Kumar after his 15-month tenure in office. The incumbent Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar retires today with an illustrious service of more than 30 years. With an illustrious career spanning across three decades, Lieutenant General Sharma is an infantry officer who has served in varied operational environments. He was a part of key operations such as operations Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Parakram. Lieutenant General Sharma has held key appointments, including Director General Military Operations, Military Secretary Branch. He was also the Director General of Information Warfare at the newly institutionalised Information Directorate at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi.

