PRESIDENT MURMU PRESENTS COLOURS TO THE COLLEGE OF DEFENCE MANAGEMENT, SECUNDERABAD

AMN / SECUNDERABAD

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu today presented Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India’s enhanced defence management capability would help strengthen diplomatic and military partnerships and increase defence exports. It would also help India in maintaining a proactive stance in global security forums.

The President said that the advancements in technology have a deep influence on national security. The traditional definitions and methods of warfare are being challenged by the emerging technologies and new strategic partnerships. India is giving high priority to the emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and utilizing them in Indian defence systems, for enhanced efficiency and global competitiveness. We are focusing on a holistic approach that includes upgrading its conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, and space defence technologies.

The President said that our Armed Forces personnel need to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments as well as changing operational dynamics. In this era of grey zone warfare and hybrid warfare, institutions such as the College of Defence Management have an important role to play. She urged all to constantly evolve with time and strive for excellence in the rapidly changing security landscape.

The President said that through multilateral economic and military frameworks and engagements, India’s influence in regional and global defence discussions has grown significantly. India’s defence capabilities at the global level reflect both its strength and forward-looking vision. By focusing on self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations, India is not only securing its borders but also contributing to global peace and stability.