Indian Army contingent departs for 18th edition of Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran

The Indian Army contingent comprising 334 personnel has departed today to participate in the 18th edition of Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran. The exercise will be conducted in Saljhandi, Nepal from the 31st of this month to the 13th of next month.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter. It also said that the focus will be on enhancing operational preparedness, aviation aspects, medical training, and environment conservation.

The Ministry also added that the exercise signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, and common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal.