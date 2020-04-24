CM Kejriwal urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood plasma

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma. Speaking at a press conference today he said that the results of plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP Hospital) have been encouraging.

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier informed about clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill coronavirus patients. Director of Institute of Liver & Biliary Science, Dr. S K Sarin, said that adequate arrangement for blood and plasma for patients at LNJP hospital has been done. He said the plasma therapy would be given to the patients today.