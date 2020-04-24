Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,48,876 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,91,614 worldwide
‘Don’t take disinfectant’ for coronavirus
Coronavirus: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for last 9 days
Human trials of vaccine developed by Oxford University begins in UK
PM Modi hails contribution of Rural India in the fight against Coronavirus

PM launches E-Gramswaraj Portal, Mobile app on National Panchayati Raj day

A AKHTER / New Delhi

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the e-Gramswaraj Portal and Mobile app as a portal to prepare and plan Gram Panchayat Development Plans.

The portal is seen as a major step towards digitization down to the Gram Panchayat level and it will ensure real time monitoring and accountability.

The Swamitva scheme was also launched in pilot mode in 6 states to map rural inhabited lands using drones and latest survey methods. The Prime Minister said that the scheme will ensure streamlined planning, revenue collection and provide clarity over property rights in rural areas. This will open up avenues for applying for loans from financial institutions by the owners. Disputes related to property would also be settled through the title deeds allotted through this scheme.

The interaction was an opportunity to establish direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the Gram Panchayat representatives. The PM said that the progress of Panchayats will ensure the development of the nation and democracy.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Panchayat representatives from across the country. Speaking to a Panchayat representative from Maharashtra he urged the use digital platforms such as e-NAM and GEM portal to reach out to larger markets for better prices for village produce.

He also appreciated a representative from Baramulla for coming up with local slogans and spreading the message of social distancing and adherence to lockdown guidelines down to the grass roots.

He also appealed to people in rural India to download Aarogya Setu app and asked Panchayat representatives to ensure that every person in their Panchayat downloads the app.

He remembered Mahatma Gandhi’s conception of Swaraj as being based on Gram Swaraj. Quoting the Shastras, he reminded the people that the source of all strength is unity.

The Prime Minister also warned against misinformation as an obstacle in dealing with crisis situations. He asked all Panchayat representatives to spread correct information on treatment and prevention of coronavirus to every person.

