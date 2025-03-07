CISF is part of Nation development, protecting vital installations of the country: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that CISF has been a part of Nation development and has been serving at vital installations across the country protecting the people of the Country. today asserted that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the Country the third biggest economy in the world in 2027.

He was speaking at the 56th Raising Day of the CISF at Thakkolam. The Home Minister said that Tamil Nadu played an important role in the Nation’s development and the Government has recognised the pride of Rajadiitya Cholan and named the CISF Regional Training Centre after him. He criticised the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin for not starting medical studies in Tamil Language despite appealing for two years.

He said that since 2019, the Government had decided to hold the CISF Raising Day in other parts of the Country. Mr Amit Shah said that it was an honour to give the medals to 22 exemplary soldiers of the Force on this occasion. He informed that the Coastal Cyclothon rally is to raise awareness among people living in the villages to know about the work of the CISF in protecting the Country. The Minister said that CISF is also protecting one crore passengers travelling through trains, metros, airports and ports. He said that 250 ports in the Country will be under the security of the CISF and that international standards are being followed in providing security measures.

The Home Minister said that CISF women personnel have been given 124 barracks. Mr Amit Shah described the achievements of the Government in introducing state-of-the-art facilities to tackle the present-day challenges. He said that the health of the CISF personnel is taken care of by the Government and noted that millet is one of the food items that has been added to the CISF personnel diet. He said that the Government has been providing health care to the families of three lakh CISF personnel. The Home Minister said that they have also been involved in the Prime Minister’s Ek Ped Maa Ki Naam movement. Mr.Amit Shah informed that the Government has been providing Mann, with a scheme to protect the mental health of the CISF personnel. He said that the CISF will be a part of making India a One Nation and a great Nation.

Earlier, the Home Minister reviewed the Parade and paid homage to 127 CISF martyrs. He also inaugurated a Coastal Cyclothon, Surakshit Tat, and Samriddh Bharat virtually which will begin from the West and East Coast simultaneously.

A total of 25 CISF personnel are in each group travelling from Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat and Bakkhali in West Bengal. The rally will spread awareness about coastal security, and cooperation with the local community, covering around 6200 km culminating at Swami Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari on 31st March. The East Coast Cycle Rally will cross West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Puducherry and the West Coast Cycle Rally will cross Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan was also present on the occasion.