India-USA advancing discussion on Bilateral Trade Agreement-MEA

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of External Affairs today said that India and the United States of America are in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month, both sides announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. He said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in the US and met with his counterparts. Mr Jaiswal said the objective of the BTA is to strengthen and deepen bilateral trade, increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration.

On the security breach during the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to the UK, Randhir Jaiswal said that India has conveyed its deep concern to the UK authorities. He pointed out that the incident brings out both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding India’s legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK.

The spokesperson said India and Bangladesh discussed technical issues pertaining to the Treaty, measurement of water flows and other issues of mutual interest during the recently held meeting of the Joint Committee constituted to oversee the implementation of the Ganga Water Treaty. Replying to another query, Mr Jaiswal said India supports a stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections. He added that New Delhi remains concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists, who were sentenced for serious crimes.

The spokesperson further stated that India has repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions. He stressed that only 1,254 incidents of over 2,374 incidents reported from 5th August 5 2024 to 16th February 2025 have been verified by the police. He added that 98 percent of these incidents were deemed ‘political in nature’. He said New Delhi expects Dhaka to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions. On extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, the spokesperson said India is working closely with the US Government to complete the necessary formalities to allow for his extradition to India. On businessman Lalit Modi acquiring citizenship of Vanuatu, Mr Jaiswal said he has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London. He added that the application will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures and India continues to pursue the case against him as required under law.