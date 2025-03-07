Railways announces series of crowd control measures at stations

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Railways has announced a series of crowd control measures to enhance passenger safety at the railway stations. The decision was taken today during a high-level meeting headed by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.



The Railways has decided to create permanent waiting areas outside 60 stations. These areas will ensure that passengers enter platforms only when their trains arrive, preventing overcrowding inside stations. Pilot projects have already been commenced at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna stations. Besides, complete access control will be initiated at the 60 stations. Only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be allowed direct entry to platforms. Passengers with waiting list tickets or no tickets will have to wait in designated areas outside the station. All unauthorized entry points will be sealed to prevent crowd surges.



To improve passenger movement across platforms, a newly designed foot-over bridge having 12 metres and 6 metres width will be installed at the stations. These designs, successfully used during Mahakumbh, will ensure better crowd management. A large number of cameras will be installed inside stations and surrounding areas to monitor crowd movements in real-time. This technology proved highly effective in managing crowds during the Mahakumbh event.



Major stations will now have war rooms where officers from different railway departments will coordinate efforts during crowd surges and emergencies. To improve coordination among railway staff, stations will be equipped with advanced digital communication tools, including walkie-talkies, and announcement systems. As per the new arrangements, newly designed ID cards will be issued to all railway staff and service personnel to restrict unauthorized access to station premises. Besides, new uniforms will be provided to railway employees, making them easily identifiable during crisis situations.



Every major station will now have a senior officer as Station Director. Station Directors will receive financial authority to make quick, on-the-spot decisions for station management. To prevent overcrowding, Station Directors will have the authority to control ticket sales based on the capacity of the station and available trains.



These initiatives mark a significant transformation in Indian Railways’ approach to crowd control, prioritizing passenger convenience and safety. By implementing these measures, the ministry aims to prevent chaotic situations at railway stations, particularly during peak travel seasons.