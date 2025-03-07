Women’s Day 2025: Gender inequality is greatest challenge of our times

On International Women’s Day (8 March), that is the bold call for action for all women and girls worldwide. As we mark the 30th year of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the world is deeply unequal. International Women’s Day is a chance to rise and demand action and to deliver on the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action to make the world equal and better for everyone.

Gender inequality is the greatest challenge of our times. Gender equality is the greatest opportunity. The 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action is an unmissable chance to remind global leaders and activists that our shared future depends on gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

Everyone has a role to play in advancing gender equality and women’s rights

While governments have the primary responsibility to fulfill the commitments in the Platform, we all have roles in unlocking equal rights, power and opportunities. Let history remember 2025 as the year the world refused to give up on women’s rights.

What can governments do?

The United Nations is calling on governments everywhere to act boldly and decisively for all women and girls. Closing the gender gap globally by 2030 will take an investment of $360 billion annually, but the cost of inaction is higher.

Here are six actions that can make a real difference, while placing the leadership of young women and adolescent girls in the centre of all efforts.

1. For All Women and Girls—A Digital Revolution

Closing the digital gender divide could save $500 billion over the next five years. Technology must be a force for equality, not exclusion. Support the Global Digital Compact and enact policies that bridge the digital gender divide, ensuring equal access and leadership for all women and girls in technology

2. For All Women and Girls—Freedom from poverty

Nearly one in ten women live in extreme poverty. Public services and social protection expand economic opportunities and security for women. Women also do at least twice as much unpaid care work as men do. Care is the backbone of all societies, and yet is largely undervalued and unpaid. It doesn’t have to be this way—closing care gaps could create 300 million jobs by 2035. Invest in national budgets to strengthen social protection, public services, particularly care services, to give women an equal chance to prosper and fight poverty.

3. For All Women and Girls—Zero Violence

One in three women experiences violence in her lifetime. Although globally we have many laws on the books, they are often poorly implemented and investment in prevention strategies is lacking. Adopt, implement and fund national laws and policies that signal zero impunity towards violence against women and support local women’s organizations.

4. For All Women and Girls—Full and Equal Decision-Making Power

Around the world, decisions affecting women’s lives are still made overwhelmingly by men. This is not just unjust—it is inefficient. Implement laws and policies, apply temporary special measures to increase the number of women in decision-making positions in politics, business and institutions.

5. For All Women and Girls—Peace and Security

Over 600 million women and girls live near armed conflict, with conflict-related sexual violence skyrocketing by 50 per cent last year alone. Women’s organizations are the first responders to crises and champions of peace. Yet they remain underfunded and undervalued. Adopt fully financed national plans to increase women’s meaningful participation in all aspects of peace and security and fund women’s organizations in crises and conflict settings.

6. For All Women and Girls— Climate Justice

As the climate crisis and biodiversity loss accelerate, women and girls—especially in rural and indigenous communities— bear the brunt of its devastating effects. They are also at the forefront of solutions. Prioritize women’s and girls’ rights and leadership in climate action by increasing investment in and their access to green jobs, like care, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy.

What can individuals do?

1. Step up for gender equality in our own lives

Step up for gender equality in our own lives –​​​​​​ where we work, in our communities, and in our own families and relationships. Make a conscious decision about it next time you vote, or hire someone, or decide who does household tasks, or champion the immense possibilities of the girls in your life.

2. The 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

The sixty-ninth session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), meeting in New York from 10 to 21 March, will review progress in implementing the Beijing Platform for Action. It will assess a series of global, regional and more than 150 national reports. The moment will inspire global media attention, discussions online, and satellite events and campaigns, opening many new opportunities to call for greater ambition and action. Follow UN Women for updates and connect with fellow change-makers.

3. Join UN Women’s global campaign #ForAllWomenAndGirls

Join UN Women’s rallying cry for action on 8 March, International Women’s Day:

Demand leaders enforce gender equality laws.

Support women’s rights organizations.

Educate the next generation on gender equality.

Amplify the voices of those most left behind.

Speak out against gender stereotypes, bias, and discrimination.

Advocate for women in leadership.

4. Help us reach women and girls most in need

Thirty years after the most revolutionary agreement on gender equality was adopted, the rights of far too many women and girls are still not fulfilled. Together we can and we must rise up and demand change. For our common future.