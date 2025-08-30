Centre urges states to fast-track visible cleanliness

AMN

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal today advised States and Union Territories to fast-track cleanup of dirty spots with high focus on visible cleanliness. Chairing a high level virtual meeting on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the Minister emphasized that cleanliness and urban development go hand in hand, describing them as two sides of the same coin.

He also highlighted the critical role of Cleaning Target Units (CTU) as engines of change for urban development and policy implementation. Mr Manohar further said that the ministry has drafted a framework for time-bound clearance of these urban lands, that will focus on regular reviews and aggressive monitoring by states, citizen mobilization and interface for mapping CTUs via Swachhata App. He said that CTUs is about converting eyesores into areas of pride, restoring dignity of public spaces and ensuring that cleanliness is not just on paper but visible and felt.