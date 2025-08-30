J&K: 4 Killed, 1 Missing After Cloudburst In Ramban District

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in the cloudburst that struck Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district has risen to four, while one person remains missing.

The rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the affected area, and efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining missing person. The cloudburst triggered flash floods, damaging property and affecting normal life in the region.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, regarding the incident. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences over the incident.