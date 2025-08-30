Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 4 Killed, 1 Missing After Cloudburst In Ramban District

Aug 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in the cloudburst that struck Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district has risen to four, while one person remains missing.

The rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the affected area, and efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining missing person. The cloudburst triggered flash floods, damaging property and affecting normal life in the region. 

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, regarding the incident. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences over the incident. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

Aug 30, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

Aug 30, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre urges states to fast-track visible cleanliness

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

30 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

30 August 2025 10:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 4 Killed, 1 Missing After Cloudburst In Ramban District

30 August 2025 10:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine 

30 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!