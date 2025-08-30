Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

AMN/ WEB DES

The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the fifth consecutive day today due to multiple landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, leaving over two thousand vehicles stranded and causing acute shortages of fuel, LPG, vegetables, and other essentials across several districts.

The highway is blocked at several points between Jakhaini and Chenani in Udhampur, and restoration work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is still underway. No vehicular movement is being allowed from Nagrota towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, who visited the flood-affected areas along with SP Sandeep Bhat, said efforts are being made to restore connectivity by this evening.

With NH-44 blocked, the historic Mughal Road has become the only alternative route connecting Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch districts to Shopian in the Kashmir Valley. While the Mughal Road and the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag route remain open for light motor vehicles, several inter-district roads in the Jammu region are still cut off, leaving dozens of villages isolated.

The railway authorities have announced two special train services from Jammu Tawi today. The special trains will be run for Chhapra and Mhow to cater to passenger needs. The Special Train to Chhapra will Departure Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 5 PM via Ludhiana, Moradabad, Gonda, and Basti.

It will have one 2nd AC coach, ten 3rd AC economy coaches, five sleeper coaches, and four general coaches. The other Special Train to Mhow will depart the Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 3 PM via Ludhiana, New Delhi, Gwalior, and Bhopal.

The train will consist of two 2nd AC coaches, one 1st AC coach, four 3rd AC coaches, two 3rd AC economy coaches, six sleeper coaches, and four general coaches. For any assistance or information, passengers can contact the Help Desk at Jammu Railway Station at 0191 2955351.