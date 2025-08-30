EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission has identified 100 assembly seats in West Bengal in which the numbers of fake and illegal voters have increased. All the 294 assembly seats have been scrutinized to ascertain the numbers. According to officials of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal there are many discrepancies in voters lists in the state including duplication of names, non- deletion person’s name. Border districts including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas have been identified in which fake voters’ number increased.